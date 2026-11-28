Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: A fresh controversy linked to the Ankita Bhandari murder case emerged today after Vinod Arya, father of the main accused in the murder case Pulkit Arya, appeared at Rajpur Police Station a day after a zero FIR was registered against him and his lawyer Anuj Pundir. Arya demanded that police should arrest him if any offence is found to be made out against him and also called for a narco analysis test on himself as well as everyone else connected to the controversy.

The development comes after Ankita Bhandari’s parents, Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi, met Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) V Murugesan yesterday and sought action against Vinod Arya and Anuj Pundir. Following the meeting and subsequent directions, Rajpur Police had registered a zero FIR against the two and later transferred it to Haridwar Kotwali for investigation and further action.

The complaint filed by Ankita’s parents alleges that during a press conference held at Haridwar Press Club on 15 November, screenshots of private WhatsApp conversations between Ankita and one of her friends were made public. The family has alleged that the chats were presented in a distorted manner, causing harm to the dignity and reputation of their deceased daughter and constituting a violation of her privacy.

Ankita’s parents had been pursuing legal action in the matter for several days and had met senior officials seeking registration of a case. Earlier this week they also submitted a complaint at Rajpur Police Station. Alleging inaction, they staged a protest at Gandhi Park in Dehradun yesterday. Several Congress leaders, including Harish Rawat, Ganesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, extended support to the family and accompanied them to the police headquarters, where they pressed for registration of an FIR.

After learning about the FIR, Vinod Arya arrived at Rajpur Police Station and stated that he has come voluntarily to cooperate with the investigation. He said that if police finds a case against him, he should be arrested in accordance with the law. Arya further maintained that if justice is to be delivered in the Ankita Bhandari case, action should be taken against all those responsible on the basis of facts established during a fair and impartial investigation.

In a parallel development, Vinod Arya also submitted a complaint against Pushpdeep, a friend of Ankita Bhandari who had earlier shared information with investigators following the murder case. Police action on that complaint is awaited.

The registration of the FIR, Vinod Arya’s appearance at the police station and his complaint against Pushpdeep have added a new dimension to an already sensitive case that continues to attract public and political attention in Uttarakhand.