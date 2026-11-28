Mussoorie Sewage Crisis

By Rajat Aikant Sharma

Mussoorie, 26 Nov: Around 24 families in Mussoorie’s Ward No. 7, particularly the Hira Bhawan–Ram Bhawan stretch in Kulri, are facing a severe sanitation crisis as recurring sewer blockages have caused sewage to overflow onto residential pathways and seep into homes. Residents say the problem has persisted for nearly a year, with the situation worsening considerably over the past few days.

Following a major blockage on Wednesday morning, sewage reportedly entered homes and spread across the common pathway. Schoolchildren have been seen wrapping plastic bags around their footwear to cross the contaminated stretch, while some residents are using a narrow, damaged retaining wall as an alternative route. The situation has also made it difficult for people to access their homes and workplaces, particularly after dark.

Manzoor Ahmed, a local resident, said sewer blockages had become a frequent occurrence, sometimes happening almost daily. He said sewage flows into the area from different directions, including the Bata shop and Picture Palace sides. Recalling a tender reportedly approved in March for road, drainage and sewer repairs, he said officials had inspected the locality, but the promised work had failed to progress. He added that residents were struggling to access their homes, particularly at night, and appealed to the authorities for an immediate solution.

Another resident, Shams Ali, said a team from Uttarakhand Jal Nigam had earlier surveyed the locality and assured residents that work would begin after the monsoon. However, no substantial progress followed. He alleged that residents subsequently learnt that the tender had been cancelled without their knowledge. Ali also raised concerns about the sewerage load from hotels and residential properties in Kulri, particularly during the tourist season, and pointed to recurring problems with the sewer line coming from Picture Palace through Marine Drive.

Ward No. 7 member Amit Bhatt said he had raised the issue during a Town Hall meeting attended by Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. Following the meeting, senior officials reportedly inspected the Hira Bhawan, Ram Bhawan and Cliff Cottage stretches, prepared an estimate and initiated work near Baba Mobile Shop. However, the work was subsequently stopped.

Bhatt alleged that the tender was later cancelled without informing the elected representatives, including the minister and municipal chairperson. He also claimed to have lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s grievance portal around seven to ten days earlier but had received no response.

Issuing a 15-day ultimatum, Bhatt warned that, if the tender was not processed again and work did not commence, residents would stage a protest and burn effigies at the Picture Palace barrier. In an unusually strong warning, he said residents would confront the officials concerned if they encountered them anywhere in the municipal area. He added that he was prepared to face an FIR or even imprisonment over the issue.

Bhatt also questioned who would be held responsible if a child slipped while using the damaged retaining wall and fell into the deep gorge below.

The incident has once again raised questions about Mussoorie’s sewerage infrastructure and coordination between Uttarakhand Jal Nigam, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan and the Municipal Council. While Jal Nigam is associated with sewerage infrastructure development and execution, Jal Sansthan has an important role in operating and maintaining systems entrusted to it. The precise responsibility for the affected pipeline and the circumstances surrounding the reportedly cancelled tender remain to be clarified by the concerned departments.

With residents giving the authorities 15 days to act, the administration now faces the challenge of resolving the long-pending problem before the threatened agitation escalates.