By Alok Ulfat

As winter approaches, it is time for the literature festival and a creative communion. New books will find their way into our hands, homes and hopefully in our hearts. I can’t wait to be tucked into my quilt reading and lost in wonder.

I was particularly impressed by the preparation, thought and depth of engagement going into the forthcoming Dasham Shabdavali – the tenth edition of Valley of Words, scheduled for 27–29

November 2026. There was a sense that the festival was not simply being put together as an event, but carefully nurtured as an intellectual and cultural experience.

The festival will be inaugurated by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of

Arunachal Pradesh. The programme will feature Shekhar Gupta, renowned journalist, political commentator and Founder-Editor-in-Chief of The Print, delivering a keynote address; Shivya Nath, travel writer and

bestselling author; Dr Raman Kumar, wildlife scientist and ecologist; and Vicky Rawat, architect and green-building consultant, among other distinguished participants. On 28 November, Dr Vandana Shiva, renowned environmental activist, scholar and author, will deliver the keynote address, while Arif Mohammad Khan, former

Governor of Kerala and Bihar, will deliver the valedictory address on 29 November.

What makes Valley of Words truly special is that it is a celebration of literature, art, music and ideas. It is an experience marked by intellectual richness, cultural grace and human warmth.

I particularly appreciate its human scale and understated elegance. Beautifully organised in the lawns of Hotel Madhuban, it creates an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy. It respects the sanctity of social interaction and allows innovative ideas, creativity and human connections to take centre stage.

Its distinguished speakers, meaningful conversations and celebration of Himalayan heritage make it a unique cultural asset for Dehradun. I particularly value the balance between formal engagement and informal interaction, creating a welcoming space for intergenerational exchange, young voices and genuine human connections.

In a world often defined by excess, Valley of Words stands out as a refreshing example of mindful organisation. Its avoidance of blaring loudspeakers reflect a welcome sensitivity towards the surrounding community. It recognises that a cultural celebration should not come at the cost of public peace and convenience. This commitment to civic sense is as important as the intellectual content of the festival.

The finest festivals, after all, are not necessarily the grandest. They are those that bring people together with grace and a genuine celebration of the human spirit.

The Dehradun Literature Festival is another mega-initiative of our city. It brings together distinguished authors, thinkers, filmmakers and creative personalities, opening up spaces for Bollywood music, art and exhibition of literature.

It engages celebrity culture that attracts wider audiences and creates excitement. Yet I hope that the glamour and sensory stimulation do not overshadow the quieter spirit of culture and subtle festivals like Valley of Words.

I have always felt that the deeper purpose of such gatherings is to sensitise the human mind, awaken thought and encourage reflection. A literature festival, to my mind, should nourish our inner world as much as it stimulates our senses.

I strongly and humbly appeal to the festival organisers to re-consider the use of loudspeakers, as experienced during the event.

The venue has generous indoor spaces that could comfortably accommodate many festival events indoors to contain the sound.

The surrounding area essentially remains peaceful and quiet.

Let’s make Dehradun a sensitive centre of cultural awakening and innovation, where the celebration of ideas is equally matched by sensitivity towards people, surroundings and the community we share.

(Alok Ulfat is a life coach, theatre maestro who works for social and cultural transformation. He is presently working to nurture an integrated, life-centred approach to learning. As an engaged cultural worker he is seeking individuals who wish to bring positive change.)