Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), New Delhi, successfully concluded the Uttarakhand state-level celebration of World Pharmacists’ Day (WPD) and National Pharmacy Week (NPW) 2026, today. The programme was held at the Himalayan Culture Centre, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, under the theme, “Swasth Bharat: Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)”. The event formed part of the nationwide effort to strengthen awareness about antimicrobial resistance and promote the responsible use of antibiotics.

The event brought together pharmacy students, faculty members, practising pharmacists, representatives of pharmacy institutions and distinguished guests from across Uttarakhand. Approximately 1100 participants representing 80 pharmacy institutions took part in the state-level celebration.

The celebration featured an inaugural session, an expert lecture on antimicrobial resistance, a panel discussion and student-centred academic and awareness activities, including Scitoon competition, poster presentation and Pharma Quiz. The activities highlighted the importance of preventing antimicrobial resistance through the rational and responsible use of antibiotics, and recognised the role of pharmacists in patient counselling, responsible dispensing and public awareness.

The state-wide AMR awareness campaign leading up to the celebration engaged students and educational institutions in communicating the message of responsible antibiotic use. An AMR awareness rally held on 31 October 2026 witnessed participation by more than 1,500 students from Uttarakhand. The state-level programme on 26 November was held at the Himalayan Culture Centre, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

The inaugural session was attended by Dr Dhal Singh Bisen, Governor of Uttarakhand, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Technical Education, Uttarakhand, Subodh Uniyal, Minister of Health & Family welfare, Dr Tripta Thakur, Vice Chancellor, VMSBUTU, Dehradun, KS Pharshwan, Registrar, Uttarakhand Pharmacy Council, Dr Montu Kumar M Patel, President, PCI, Jashubhai H Chaudhari, Vice President, PCI, New Delhi, Baldev Kumar, CC member, PCI, New Delhi, Dinesh Kumar Madan, CC member, PCI, New Delhi, Dr Vibhu Sahani, CC member, PCI new Delhi, Dr M Venkata Charan Behera, CC member, PCI, New Delhi, Dr Padama Charan Behera, CC member, PCI New Delhi, Shriniwas Nautiyal, Chairman SDBIT, Ishant Saini, Vice Chairman, Alpine Group, Dr Shivanand Patil, State Convenor WPD/NPW 2026 & CC member, PCI, New Delhi, Dr Kapil Kalra, State Coordinator, WPD/NPW 2026.

The academic and awareness programme included Scitoon competition, poster presentation and Pharma Quiz, followed by a guest lecture on antimicrobial resistance and a panel discussion. These activities provided students with opportunities to understand the public-health challenges associated with AMR and to communicate evidence-based messages on the rational use of antimicrobials.

The event concluded with the valedictory session and a vote of thanks. The organising committee expressed its sincere appreciation to the Pharmacy Council of India, the participating institutions, dignitaries, faculty members, students, volunteers and supporting organisations for their contribution to the successful conduct of the programme. Special appreciation was extended to Dr Jassu Hai H Chaudhary (PCI Vice-President) for his initiative in promoting the AMR theme through a nationwide campaign, which provided important momentum for the state-level programme in Uttarakhand.

The state-level celebration reinforced that combating antimicrobial resistance is a shared responsibility. Through the “Swasth Bharat” campaign, PCI reiterates the importance of responsible antibiotic practices, antimicrobial stewardship and informed public participation in safeguarding the effectiveness of medicines for present and future generations.