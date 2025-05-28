Gov favours strengthening of women SHGs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 27 May: Chief Development Officer, Nainital, Anamika made a courtesy call on Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

The Governor sought information from the CDO about the development works in the district, as well as the departmental efforts being made for marketing and branding of the products manufactured by women self-help groups. The Governor said that it is very important to encourage these groups to strengthen rural livelihood. Lt Gen Singh took information about the registered home stay units in the district and stressed the need to increase their number. He said that more home stays should be registered to increase local participation in the tourism sector.