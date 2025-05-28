STF nabs online trading scam mastermind

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand has arrested Mohammad Rizwan, who is accused of cheating people of around Rs 38.55 lakh. He tricked victims by pretending to be an official of ABANS Brokerage Services, an online trading company. Rizwan used WhatsApp groups to lure people into fake online trading and promised high returns. He is also linked to 13 other cybercrime cases in different states. He was arrested from Patel Nagar.

According to the police, Rizwan and his team used social media platforms like WhatsApp to trap people. They added victims to fake trading groups and showed them fake profits using a mobile app called ABANS Pro. People were then tricked into investing large amounts of money, hoping for high returns.

During the investigation, police found two mobile phones, six SIM cards, three debit cards, one Aadhaar card, one PAN card, and a fake company stamp from the accused. Police said that in just four months, crores of rupees were transferred through the bank accounts used in the fraud.

The accused is also linked to 13 other cybercrime complaints in different states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand. The STF is in touch with other state police departments to take further action.

Senior STF Officer Navneet Singh has appealed to the public not to fall for fake investment offers online. He advised people to check the background of any company before sharing money or personal information. If anyone suspects cyber fraud, they should immediately call the cyber helpline number 1930 or contact the nearest police station.