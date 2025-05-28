4th vehicle seized in stunt video case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: A video showing stunt driving by four-wheelers on the roads of the Maldevta area went viral on social media, leading to strict police action. Raipur Police have now seized the fourth vehicle seen in the video. Earlier, three vehicles had been seized.

In the viral video, three cars were seen performing dangerous stunts in the middle of the road, putting the safety of others at risk. After the video surfaced online on 25 May, SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh, ordered strict legal action against everyone involved. He also said that strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking traffic rules or performing stunts on public roads.

Following the orders, Raipur Police identified the vehicles and their drivers. Two Thar cars and one Safari — a red Thar, a black Safari, and a black Thar — were seized under the Motor Vehicles Act. The drivers were identified as Amit Garg from Rajpur Road, Ritik from IDPL Colony, Rishikesh, and Mehul Verma from Natthunpur, Nehru Colony. Legal action has been taken against all three.

During the investigation, police found that another person, Ishan Kukreja, son of Daljit Kukreja, and a resident of Kishanpur Enclave, had shared the video on social media. He had also invited others to join the stunt driving activity. Based on this, police took legal action against Ishan Kukreja and seized the fourth vehicle involved — a white Thar.