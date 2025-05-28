3 Bikers caught doing stunts, vehicles seized 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: The Raipur Police took strict action against three bikers on Tuesday for rash driving and performing stunts on public roads. Police seized all three motorcycles under the Motor Vehicles’ Act.

According to sources, police had received complaints about rash and stunt driving in the Maldevta area and nearby roads. The SSP, Dehradun, had directed the Raipur Police to take immediate steps against such activities. Following these orders, police launched a checking campaign on Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Road, Thano Road, and Maldevta Road.

During the checking, three bikers were found violating traffic rules by performing dangerous stunts and driving rashly. Police seized all three motorcycles under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The offenders have been identified as Sahil Singh Rana, son of Indrajeet Singh Rana, resident of Balawala, Gaurav Yadav, son of Sunil Kumar Yadav, resident of Shanti Vihar, Vikaspuram, Paras, son of Pinky, resident of Natthuwawala.

Police officials have warned that rash driving and road stunts are serious offences and put lives at risk. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic rules in the city.