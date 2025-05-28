Soldier cheated of Rs 1.87 Crore in land scam; complaint filed 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 May: A land fraud has come to light in Vikasnagar, in which a Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) soldier, Shobhan Singh Rana, has accused a gang of cheating him of over Rs 1.87 crore. A resident of Tehri Garhwal, he has filed a complaint with the police against 15 people, including a man named Vipin Kumar Gupta and his relatives.

According to the complaint, Vipin Gupta and his group showed fake documents and made false promises of land deals. They tricked the soldier by pretending to be owners of various plots in Badminwala, Devdhat, Rajawala, Shankarpur and Attak Farm areas.

The soldier said he was made to pay money multiple times between September 2023 and May 2024, mostly through online transfers and cheques. Later, he found out that the plots either belonged to someone else or were involved in legal disputes.

When he demanded his money back, the accused allegedly threatened him. He said, Vipin Gupta, his wife Sangeeta Gupta, his relatives, and other associates, are said to be part of an organized gang involved in illegal land dealings in Vikasnagar.

The gang allegedly uses SC/ST certificates to carry out fraudulent land sales by misguiding buyers. Police registered a case and is now investigating the matter.