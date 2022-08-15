Gov felicitates Veer Naris & Gallantry Award Winners

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a felicitation ceremony was organised, today, at Rashtriya Indian Military College, here, under the aegis of Headquarters, Uttarakhand Sub Area, to felicitate serving and veteran Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris.

During the ceremony, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) felicitated 27 award winners and Veer Naris in the presence of Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy, and Brigadier Anirban Datta, Station Commander, Dehradun. Two Ashok Chakra, two Mahavir Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, six Veer Chakra and ten Shaurya Chakra recipients of Dehradun attended the function.

Senior officers of Dehradun were among those present on the occasion.