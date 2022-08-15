IHM Dehradun celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration began at IHM Dehradun with a series of activities along with a campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on 9 August and will continue till 15 August. The celebration started with a Tiranga Rally at Gandhi Park, here, on 9 August. Fifty students represented IHM at the Rally. The student contingent was accompanied by Gaurav Trikha, Lecturer, and Kamalesh Kumar Roy, Assistant Lecturer.

Inter-institute Bakery Competition, Chef Competition, Mocktail Competition and Room Division Competition were held today. The competition was judged by Dr Jagdeep Khanna, Principal; Manish Bharti, Sr Lecturer, and Manish Sewal, Sr Lecturer. Students prepared rangolis with great zeal on major independence movements depicting monuments and freedom fighters.

State Minister of Tourism Satpal Maharaj was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He was delighted to see the 75 delicacies prepared on the tricolour theme. He disclosed that this effort of IHM Dehradun was commendable. It was the first kind of event that he had witnessed at which 75 food items were prepared with the tricolour theme showcasing the talent and expertise of the faculty and students.

The main delicacies were tricolour Sandwiches, Samosas, Idlis, Cakes, Biscuits, Pizzas, Mocktails, Chow mien, Rita, Green Salad, Pasta Salad, Fruit Salad, Momos, Ghewar, Dhokla, Phirni, Nariyal Ladoo, Pasta, Rasagula, Gulab Jamun, Barfi, Baked Vegetable, Éclairs, Swiss Roll, Chocolate, Kheer, Poha, Cup Cakes, Tiranga Rice, Cookies, Upma, Doughnut, Jhingora Pudding, Spring Roll, Paneer Tikka and many more. The Minister distributed certificates to the winners and runners up of the various competitions held on the occasion.

The following students were awarded certificates in various competitions:

Chef Competition: Sushank Pundir – Winner;

Ashish Pant – Runner up; Bakery Competition, Deepak Binwal – Winner; Sushant Uniyal – Runner up; Mocktail Competition, Faisal Khan – Winner; Akshat Malhotra – Runner up; Room Division Competition, Nidhi and Selestina – Winners; Tanish Pandey and Shivalik Rana – Runners up; Navneet Rajendran and Niharika Agarwal – Runners up.

Minister Satpal praised the efforts put in by the Principal, faculty, staff and students to make the event a memorable one.