Gov felicitates Veer Naris on Armed Forces Veterans’ Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Jan: On Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest at a programme organised by the Uttarakhand Sub Area at Baba Jaswant Singh Ground, Garhi Cantt, here, today. The Governor felicitated 17 Veer Naris and 10 veterans for their contributions and expressed gratitude for their dedication and service to the nation. The event was accompanied by mesmerising tunes played by the bands of Garhwal Rifles, Kumaon Regiment, and BEG Roorkee.

In his address, the Governor stated, “Our veterans are not only symbols of the army but also serve as ideals and sources of inspiration for the entire nation. Veterans dedicate their entire lives to serving the nation, and their contributions are invaluable not only in defending the borders but also in the nation-building process.”

The Governor appealed to all veterans to utilise their experience and leadership for the benefit of society and national development. He emphasised that they all should take a pledge to contribute towards taking society, families, and the nation to new heights. He emphasised that it is the collective responsibility to care for the well-being of Veer Naris, military families, and veterans, including their healthcare services, ECHS benefits, and other needs.

The Governor remarked that the Indian Army has always set an excellent example before the world. He urged that the Indian Army’s motto of “Nation First” should be the foundation of every citizen’s life. Expressing pride in Uttarakhand being a land of martyrs, the Governor mentioned that there is a soldier in every household of the state, and the martyrs of this land have demonstrated unparalleled courage, valour, and sacrifice.

The event was attended by Minister, Military Welfare, Ganesh Joshi, IMA Commandant Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, Deputy GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Brigadier Sanjog Negi, Rear Admiral Piyush Parsi, Air Commodore Neeraj Sharma, veterans such as Lieutenant General VK Mishra, Major General Sanjay Aswal, and serving officers from Dehradun Station, JCOs, other rank officials, and a large number of veterans and their families.