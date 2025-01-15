Pantvarsity VC invites UP CM Yogi to 117th All India Farmers’ Fair

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pantnagar, 14 Jan: The Vice-Chancellor of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan has met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

During this interaction, the Vice-Chancellor extended a formal invitation to the Chief Minister to be the Chief Guest at the 117th All India Farmers’ Fair and Agro-Industrial Exhibition to be held at Pantnagar Agricultural University from 7 to 10 March.

In the meeting, this important programme was discussed which aims to provide a platform to farmers, researchers and policy makers to discuss progress in agriculture and related fields. The VC expressed the hope that the presence of the Chief Minister would inspire farmers and related stakeholders across the state.