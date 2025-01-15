US based Uttarakhandi entrepreneur meets Governor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jan: Ashish Upadhyay, a US based Non-Resident Uttarakhandi, met Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they discussed the pivotal role of the NRI community in Uttarakhand’s development. Expatriate Uttarakhandis have made significant contributions in education, healthcare, cultural preservation, and job creation.

Governor Singh remarked, “It is a matter of pride to see Uttarakhandis around the world not only preserving the culture of ‘Dev Bhoomi’ and their unique identity but also actively contributing to the state’s development and prosperity. I commend them for their admirable efforts.”

Ashish Upadhyay, a Maryland-based entrepreneur, runs a software consulting firm specializing in custom software development for major banks and financial institutions. The Governor encouraged him to think long-term, remain decisive, and value perseverance, emphasizing that “…success is not a 100-meter sprint but a marathon.”