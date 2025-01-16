No relief from HC to Sudhir Windlass on his bail plea

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 16 Jan: Dehradun industrialist Sudhir Kumar Windlass’s third bail plea was heard by the Nainital High Court, here, today. After hearing the case, the single bench comprising winter judge Justice Alok Kumar Verma did not grant him any relief for the time being and, instead, sought a detailed report on the case and the bail plea from the government by 23 January.

Industrialist Sudhir Windlass, who is facing charges of land related irregularities and encroachment on government land, had filed this bail plea citing health issues.

However, the prosecution lawyers argued that his two previous bail petitions had already been rejected, and this one should also be dismissed. Consequently, the court has asked the government to submit a detailed report by 23 January.

It may be recalled that Sudhir Kumar Windlass, a well-known builder in Dehradun, faces serious allegations. It is alleged that Windlass had sold land belonging to poor people to another businessman by deceit. When the victims repeatedly complained, the state government had ordered a CBI investigation.

Following a long investigation, the CBI allegedly concluded that Windlass and his three associates were indeed guilty of fraud. Windlass was arrested by the CBI on 21 December 2023. The CBI’s Trial Court had also not granted any relief to him and had dismissed the bail plea filed by him. Following the trial in the CBI Special Court, Windlass did not receive any relief, and his bail plea was dismissed a year ago.

Later, Windlass approached the Uttarakhand High Court, and in this regard, his previous two bail pleas were dismissed by the High Court, Now the court is hearing the third bail plea of Windlass which has now been filed citing health grounds. The court has requested the government to submit a detailed report by 23 January, which has also been fixed as the next date of hearing in the case. The CBI had filed a chargesheet in the court against 10 accused, including industrialist Sudhir Windlass, in the Rajpur land grab case. Two chargesheets have been filed in two cases registered on the complaint of Sanjay Singh Chaudhari. Both chargesheets include five arrested accused, namely, Sudhir Windlass, his manager Ravi Dayal, and employees Yogesh Tyagi, Raju Rawat, Mahavir, and five others.