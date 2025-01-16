Sustainable Existence

It is ironic that the icon of the ‘climate change’ deniers will be taking over as President of the United States when that nation is going through one of its worst natural disasters. President elect Trump has actually blamed the Los Angeles wildfires on initiatives taken to protect the environment. There have undeniably been lapses on many fronts for which those responsible will be answerable but, in the larger context, it has been disregard for the commonsense solutions that lies behind the tragedy. It also exposes how much of climate activism on its part is distanced from the ground reality.

It is not as though Los Angeles is a part of the world that is impoverished and lacks resources to develop a response to natural disasters. It is just that much of the wealth belongs to those who are unaware of certain realities. Otherwise, collective action would have ensured that the engineering solutions, availability of water and other resources were in place. It may be cheaper and attractive to have houses made of wood in the neighborhood of fire-prone forests, but it is technologically possible to build safer houses of other materials. It just requires smarter regulations and application of mind.

Just compare the ongoing situation with India’s response over the years to recurrent national disasters such as cyclones, floods, even forest fires. In earlier times, the cost in terms of human lives and property used to be enormous. However, the correctives introduced in all aspects of life have brought down the damage considerably. This is because there is due respect given to nature and a balance is being sought between development and the environment. In fact, the most active ongoing debate in Uttarakhand in present times is regarding this required balance.

Unfortunately, with the approach of the incoming administration on climate change, it is unlikely that the United States, despite its enormous resources, will lead the world in the larger fight to save the environment. Hopefully, though, the people everywhere will be drawing the right lessons and becoming more open to taking steps towards a sustainable existence.