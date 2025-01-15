Dehradun Police Steps Up Efforts for “Drug-Free Devbhoomi 2025”

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 14 Jan: Dehradun police launched an extensive awareness campaign across the district as part of the Uttarakhand government’s vision for a “Drug–Free Devbhoomi 2025” on Tuesday. The campaign, under the direction of SSP Dehradun, Ajai Singh focuses on educating the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse and urging community participation in eradicating the menace.
The programs were organized across several police stations, involving local communities, distributing pamphlets, and displaying posters in public areas. At the Lakhi Bagh police outpost, officers held a meeting near the railway station with taxi union drivers. The drivers were informed about the “Drug–Free Devbhoomi 2025” initiative, given awareness pamphlets, and later took a pledge to support the anti-drug campaign. Police in Nehru Colony focused on spreading awareness by putting up anti-drug posters at key locations in the area. A community meeting was organized in Bagi village, where locals were educated about the adverse effects of drugs. Pamphlets were distributed, and attendees took an anti-drug pledge. Residents were encouraged to report any drug-related activities to the local police. In Doiwala, an awareness program was held with local residents. Officers explained the dangers of drug use and encouraged the community to support the anti-drug initiative. Police in Ranipokhri displayed posters at prominent locations across the area to educate the public about the dangers of drugs. The police stressed that the success of the “Drug–Free Devbhoomi 2025” mission depends on collective efforts. Citizens were urged to collaborate with the police and actively participate in the campaign.