Dehradun Police Steps Up Efforts for “Drug-Free Devbhoomi 2025”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 14 Jan: Dehradun police launched an extensive awareness campaign across the district as part of the Uttarakhand government’s vision for a “ Drug – Free Devbhoomi 2025 ” on Tuesday. The campaign, under the direction of SSP Dehradun , Ajai Singh focuses on educating the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse and urging community participation in eradicating the menace.