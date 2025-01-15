Jugran raises concern over delayed appointments to Patwari/Lekhpal posts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jan: Senior BJP leader Ravindra Jugran called on Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan today to raise concern over the issue of delayed appointments of the selected and trained six Patwari/Lekhpal Revenue Sub Inspectors in Nainital district.

Jugran emphasised that this delay is an injustice to the candidates and asserted that they should have received immediate appointments upon selection. Due to the delay, the candidates are forced to repeatedly visit the Nainital Collectorate and the government offices.

Responding to the concern raised by the BJP leader, the Additional Chief Secretary assured that he would seek information from the Secretary, Revenue, and Commissioner regarding the reasons behind the delay. He would ensure that appropriate action is taken according to the law.