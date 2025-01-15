CM orders probe into allegations of improper treatment of bus accident victims

Pauri Accident: Ex-gratia relief to bereaved families raised to Rs 5 lakh, each

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken serious note of reports that the victims of the recent bus accident in Pauri district are not being provided adequate treatment. He has ordered a probe into the allegations and also issued a directive to District Magistrate, Pauri, Dr Ashish Chauhan and to the Health Department to ensure that the injured patients are provided all the necessary basic facilities immediately.

It may be reminded here that complaints were being received of inadequate arrangements and treatment at Pauri Hospital to those injured in a recent bus accident in Pauri District.

The CM today summoned a detailed report from the District Magistrate of Pauri and instructed that all basic facilities be provided in the hospital without delay.

In another significant development, the CM has also announced higher ex-gratia payment to the bereaved families in this case. He has directed a total ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakhs each to the bereaved families and Rs 1 lakh, each, to the seriously injured in the bus accident. It may be recalled that earlier an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakhs was announced by the CM to each bereaved family. Of the total amount of Rs 5 lakhs to each bereaved family, an amount of Rs 3 lakhs would be paid from the CM’s Discretionary Fund and Rs 2 lakhs from the road safety fund.

Besides this, the CM also held a meeting with senior officials at the camp office here today to discuss the complaints of inadequate treatment to the injured at Pauri Hospital. In the meeting, he summoned a detailed report from the District Magistrate and also asserted that negligent officers and employees should face action. He also stressed the importance of ensuring all necessary facilities are available in the hospital for emergencies. The Chief Minister reminded that Uttarakhand now has an extensive network of health services, and therefore there must be no complaint of negligence or inadequate treatment of seriously ill or injured individuals. He called for the availability of basic facilities, necessary medicines, and medical staff at all times in hospitals across the state.

The CM has also ordered an investigation into the causes of the bus accident and directed that action be taken if any negligence is found on the part of Transport Department officials.