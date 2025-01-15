Indian Army’s 75 Years of Evolution – Hits & Misses

Army Day Special

By Col Bhaskar Bharti (Retd)

Army Day in India is celebrated annually on 15 January to honour the courage, dedication and sacrifices of the Indian Army. On this very day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa (then Lieutenant General) took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief – 15 January 1949. We gained independence on 15 August 1947 but till 14 January 1949, British Officers were leading the Indian Army and General Sir Francis Butcher was the last Commander-in-Chief. This arrangement was primarily resorted to for stability in reorganising and distributing resources, troops and infrastructure of British Army into Indian and Pakistan Armies.

Aspirations of Indian Army post-1949

Integration of Arms and Services

Modernisation in respect of State of Art Weapons, Equipment, Technology and Infrastructure

Re-establishing Command Structure

Self-Reliance

Professionalism and Discipline

Re-assessing Threat Perceptions after Independence

Global Peace Contribution through United Nations

Internal Security

Keeping in Tune with World Order

Hits

Modernisation

Self Reliance

Global Peace-Keeping

Resilience in Wars and Conflicts

Internal Stability

Border Management

Misses

Modernisation Delays

Border Challenges

Resource Constraints

Technological Gaps

Way Forward

Increase in Defence Budget (US-$800 Billion, China-$230 Billion, India-$76 Billion)

Credible Operational Effectiveness

Prioritise Indigenous Defence Production

Use of Cutting-Edge Technology and Modernisation

Effective Border Infrastructure & Management

Strategic Weapons and Missile Defence (Hypersonic Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons)

Space & Cyber Warfare (Space Based Surveillance, Anti Satellite Weapons, Defence Cyber Agency)

Apolitical Conduct (Perceived Politicisation, Civil Military Relations)

Exemplary Higher Leadership (Strategic Vision, Integrity & Inspirational)

Jointness & Inter Services Integration (Theatre Command Concept)

Hybrid & Asymmetric Warfare (Insurgencies, Cross Border Warfare, Information Warfare, Psychological Operations)

New Geo-Political Alignments (QUAD, BRICS, G-20, Strategic Balance, Soft Power Diplomacy)

Enhanced Technological Integration (AI, ML) (Decision Support System, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance ISR)

Network Centric Warfare (Integrated Battle Groups, Net-Centric Operation)

Drone / Anti Drone Technology/ Robotics (Swarm Technology, Real Time Surveillance)

Psychological & Cognitive Warfare (AI, Big Data, Social Media, Deep Fake)

Indigenous Defence Manufacturing (Atmanirbhar Bharat, PLI Schemes)

Advanced Logistics and Supply Chain Optimisation

(The author is an Indian Army veteran. He is an alumnus of NDA & IMA. He had an illustrious career of 33 years. He is a PG in Journalism & Mass Communication and Human Resource Management. He is an avid writer, photographer and painter. Currently, he is pursuing acting in theatre and films/web-series. He is based in Dehradun.)