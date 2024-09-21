Gov holds discussions on horticulture with HP officials

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Shimla, 20 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held discussions with officials here regarding various initiatives in horticulture and disaster management.

During this meeting, officials presented effective strategies for disaster response, the promotion of apple and other fruit cultivation to enhance farmers’ income, and innovations in organic and natural farming.

The Governor noted that apple production in Himachal Pradesh has established a successful model nationwide. Considering the similar geographical conditions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the possibility of adopting this model in Uttarakhand was discussed. He emphasised that this successful apple production model could increase farmers’ incomes in Uttarakhand and provide a new direction for apple cultivation in the state. The Governor also stressed the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation and coordination in disaster management between the two states.