Minister Ganesh Joshi participates in 1st anniversary event of PM Vishwakarma Yojana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The first anniversary programme of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana was broadcast via video conferencing from Niranjpur at the National Skill Training Institute, here, today. Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi joined the programme virtually and observed the stalls. Certificates were also distributed to beneficiaries.

During his address, Minister Joshi congratulated everyone on the anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised that PM Modi cares for every section of society, stating that he is a craftsman continuously striving for the nation’s reconstruction. Joshi remarked that without the artisan brothers, the nation’s reconstruction would not be possible, and they serve as the scheme’s brand ambassadors.

He highlighted that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched on 17 September 2023 aims to assist artisans and craftsmen. Under this scheme, artisans receive collateral-free loans, skill training, modern tools, incentives for digital transactions, and market linkage support. To date, over 503,161 candidates have been certified after basic training under this initiative.

Minister Joshi mentioned that Rs 13,000 crores have been allocated for this scheme, which will be implemented over five years, from 2023-2024 to 2027-2028. Artisans and handicraft workers will receive the Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, with the first phase offering loans up to Rs 1 lakh at zero interest. The second phase will provide loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at a 5% subsidised interest rate.

He added that the scheme benefits carpenters, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, leather workers, masons, weavers, rope makers, traditional toy makers, barbers, jewellers, laundry workers, tailors, fishermen, boat builders, armorers, blacksmiths, locksmiths, and various other artisans. Training will be provided in two forms: basic and advanced, with trainees receiving Rs 500 daily in financial assistance and Rs 15,000 for purchasing industrial tools.

He projected that the scheme would benefit five lakh families in the first year, with an estimated total of 30 lakh families over five years. Minister Joshi stated that the full name of the scheme is the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana, which aims to support individuals with traditional skills in the coming years.

Present at the event were Regional Director of Skill Development, Ravi Chilkoti, MSME Director RK Chaudhary, Deputy Director GP Chaurasia, Dehradun SDM Hari Giri Goswami, Chief Manager, SBI, Deepika Shukla, PNB Bank Manager Sanjay Bhatia, among others.