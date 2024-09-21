Speaker seeks removal of electricity poles obstructing roads in Kotdwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kotdwar, 20 Sep: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Electricity Department regarding its failure to shift electric poles obstructing roads in the Kotdwar constituency. She has issued immediate orders for their removal.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by local residents, she noted that the department had been previously informed about this issue through correspondence, but no action had been taken. She instructed the Electricity Department to promptly remove all electric poles between Kaudia and Jhanda Chowk, and from Jhanda Chowk to Buddha Park.

This situation has repeatedly caused severe traffic jams in the city, disrupting transportation and putting additional pressure on law enforcement.