108 Asst Professors to be appointed in Higher Education institutions: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Higher Education Department of the state will soon appoint 108 Assistant Professors across various subjects. All selected teachers will be first assigned to government colleges located in the mountainous and remote areas of the state. The appointment of Assistant Professors in these areas will not only address the shortage of teachers but also ensure the smooth operation of academic activities. Necessary instructions have been issued to departmental officials for the prompt appointment of the selected Assistant Professors.

State Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that the state government is committed to improving higher education. To this end, concrete efforts are being made to enhance infrastructure and address the shortage of teachers in all government colleges across the state. He stated that 108 additional Assistant Professors in various subjects, selected by the State Public Service Commission, will be appointed soon in government colleges situated in mountainous and remote areas. This includes 22 in Political Science, 16 in Zoology, 26 in Chemistry, 15 in Geography, and 29 in Hindi. Departmental officials have been directed to expedite the appointment process.

Dr Rawat emphasised that the deployment of these selected Assistant Professors will help alleviate the teacher shortage in remote colleges and improve academic activities, benefiting local students and reducing their need to migrate to metropolitan areas for higher education. Furthermore, the appointment of teachers will also enhance the NAAC grading of colleges. The Minister indicated that the Higher Education Department will soon fill all teaching positions. Previously, the department sent a requisition to the State Public Service Commission for recruitment of 455 Assistant Professors in various subjects, from which the Commission has provided a list of 248 selected Assistant Professors across approximately 20 subjects, while the selection process for the remaining 207 positions is ongoing. Dr Rawat reiterated that the state government is continuously striving to enhance educational quality in higher education.