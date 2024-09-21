Adulteration of prasad at Tirupati amounts to sinning against Hindus: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: The Uttarakhand BJP has reacted sharply on the allegations of mixing of animal fat in the Prasad of Tirupati Temple during the previous regime of YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. Reacting to the reports, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt said that the laboratory reports have confirmed mixing of animal fat in the prasad of Tirupati Temple and termed it as a major sin of the governments run by the Opposition parties.

Bhatt alleged that this is a conspiracy to cause a big blow to the faith and belief of crores of Sanatanis in the country and the world.

Bhatt alleged that this is the second aspect of the conspiracy inspired by intention to insult Sanatan and having malice towards Sanatan. He reminded that the leaders of the INDI Alliance have been openly threatening to finish Sanatan by describing it as dengue, malaria and the corona virus.

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that the Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) in his speech in the House described Hindus as violent, while in another public speech he termed them eve-teasers who do so in the temples. Gandhi also publicly stands with those who slaughter cows and his party government had submitted an affidavit in the court that Lord Ram never existed. Bhatt claimed that this is a part of this anti-Sanatan thinking in which the sacred prasad of the world famous temple was also defiled.

Bhatt claimed that mixing animal fat in the prasad of the temple should not be merely seen as a financial scam committed to bring down the cost of the prasad but also as a conspiracy to defile the prasad by betraying the faith of the Hindus. He further claimed that, in the past, too, YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has been openly accused of converting Hindus to Christianity. Therefore, this act of his government should be seen as an attempt to end Hinduism. He also said that the faith of Sanatanis from across the world is connected to Tirupati and the prasad of Tirupati Balaji temple reaches every corner of the world through post or courier. But the information about such irregularities and sins that has come to light clearly shows that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was guilty of conspiring against the faith of Hindus.

He taunted the Congress leaders that the new opportunistic Hindus should speak up on this attack on the Sanatani faith. Because the public has seen the drama of visiting temples and taking out processions for political gains many times.