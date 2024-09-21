3 Liquor smugglers arrested in Doon; 30 boxes of illicit liquor recovered

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Under the CM’s “Drugs Free Devbhoomi 2025” campaign, SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh has directed the district police officials to launch a special drive against drugs and liquor smugglers to identify them and take strict action against them. In compliance with the above instructions, various teams have been set up in the district. One such team has been formed under the leadership of SHO, Nehru Colony police station, SI Mohan Singh.

Nehru Colony Police have claimed that yesterday the Police station had received inputs through an informer that illegal liquor is being smuggled from Saket Colony in Ajabpur in a utility vehicle. A checking campaign was launched by the Police. During the checking, a suspicious Ashok Leyland Utility vehicle bearing registration number UK-08-CB-5296 was intercepted by the Police and checked. 15 boxes of McDowell whiskey were recovered from the said vehicle.

A strict interrogation of the driver regarding the recovered liquor revealed that he had brought the liquor crates from a house located in Saket Colony. Thereafter, a police team cordoned off the house mentioned by the accused and raided it. Here 2 persons present in the house tried to run away on seeing the police, but they were nabbed at the spot. During the search of the house, the police team recovered another 15 crates of McDowell whiskey and a large number of stickers of Uttarakhand of different brands of liquor, monograms of Uttarakhand government and other material. The Police have registered FIR No. 302/2024 under Sections 60/63/72 Excise Act and under Sections 3(5) 318(4), 347(1) of BNS at Nehru Colony Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they work for a person named Sahil and they supply the said illicit liquor to the places specified by him. It was further stated that Sahil buys liquor of different brands from Haryana/Chandigarh at cheaper rates and brings it to Dehradun. They remove the original stickers of other states and monograms of different brands from the bottles and then paste stickers and monograms of Uttarakhand state in order to conceal that the liquor is illicit and can easily be sold. The accused also admitted that they keep the illicit liquor in empty vegetable crates and sell it in Dehradun and other districts through utility vehicles at higher prices, earning good profit.

Those arrested are Fayeem, aged 20, son of Furqan and resident of village Buddhi, Police Station Mandavali, District Bijnor, UP; Ahsan aged 25 and son of Shabbir and resident of District Bijnor and Mosin, aged 32 years and son of Liaqat and resident of Naya Village, District Bijnor. The kingpin and the fourth accused Sahil is still wanted in the case.

Goods recovered from the possession of the accused included 30 boxes of McDowel Whiskey, 4340 stickers of Royal Stag Whiskey, 3063 stickers of Imperial Blue Whiskey, 100 stickers of 100 Pipers Scotch Whiskey, 2626 monograms of Uttarakhand Government, paint and one Ashok Leyland utility vehicle bearing registration number UK-08-CB-5296. The Police team which managed to nab the accused was led by Police Station In charge SI Mohan Singh, Senior SI Yogesh Dutt, SI Rakesh Pundeer, SI Kusumlata Purohit and Constables Srikant Dhyani, Arjun, Sandeep, Brijmohan Rawat, Kamlesh Sajwan and Hemanti Bahuguna.