Redefining Success: From Job Seekers to Job Creators

By Praveen Chandhok

For generations, our education system has championed a single mantra: “Get good grades, and you will get a good job.” This credo has been etched into the minds of students, serving as the yardstick by which they are measured—not only in school but throughout their professional lives. While this mindset has been a stepping stone for many, especially those from less privileged backgrounds, offering them security and a pathway out of hardship, it is no longer sufficient in today’s fast-evolving world.

Perhaps, it’s time for a shift, particularly for those who are privileged enough to have resources and opportunities at their disposal. The new narrative should be: “Get good grades and provide good jobs.”

Steve Jobs once said, “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” The transition from job seekers to job creators is not merely a change in perspective—it is a revolutionary leap forward. This transformation requires shedding an outdated mentality, one deeply rooted in bureaucratic stagnation and a culture that prizes stability over innovation. Today, we find ourselves in a fierce battle for economic prosperity, where millions of people chase a shrinking pool of traditional jobs. If our nation is to thrive, and if we are to reduce the immense pressure on the government to create jobs, the young generation -Gen Z – must rise to the occasion. The future does not lie in the comfort of secure employment but in the courage to create something new, something that can provide livelihoods to others.

As we stand on the precipice of an AI-driven revolution, the pressure on existing jobs will only intensify. Machines and algorithms do not sleep; they do not demand higher wages or go on strike. In this hyper-competitive world, where technological advancements threaten to make many human jobs obsolete, it’s time to become the change we wish to see. As Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

The global economy doesn’t just need more workers; it needs more innovators, more entrepreneurs, and more risk-takers – people who can build the industries and jobs of tomorrow. The future is calling for those with the vision and courage to create, to innovate, and to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Think of the economy as a vast ecosystem, where each business acts as a lifeline, pumping much-needed oxygen into the lungs of society. Businesses, although not on the front lines sacrificing their lives for the nation, are pivotal to nation-building by providing livelihoods to millions. A frequently cited statistic illustrates this well: the construction of a single home can impact up to 300 industries, each of them feeding countless mouths. This chain reaction of economic activity is a symphony of prosperity played out in bricks and mortar.

In this context, the essence of “Dhandha” or “Dhandho” – the entrepreneurial spirit and pursuit of wealth creation—resonates deeply. In regions like Gujarat, this spirit is deeply ingrained, passed down through generations. Business acumen is taught early, fostering a mindset of innovation, resilience, and hard work. In a recent conversation with a High Judicial Official from Ahmedabad, we discussed how even employees there, after their office hours, often engage in business activities or find time to invest in the stock market. This deep-seated business mindset is a testament to Gujarat’s long-standing reputation for fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, where wealth creation is not only for personal gain but is also about creating opportunities for others.

Warren Buffett once observed, “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” This entrepreneurial spirit is what we must cultivate if we are to shift the narrative from scarcity to abundance. Instead of glorifying the rat race for limited jobs, we should honour those who dare to venture into uncharted waters, who, through their ingenuity and grit, create new paths for others to follow. It’s time to rethink our collective mindset and celebrate the entrepreneurs – the quiet builders of our economy who, without fanfare or applause, keep the wheels of industry turning and the fires of ambition burning.

At the end of the day, the measure of success is not the grades you earn or the job you get, but the lives you touch and the opportunities you create. As Michelle Obama so eloquently put it, “Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” Let’s foster a culture where success is defined not by how much you earn, but by how much you enable others to earn. Where prosperity is a shared endeavour, and where success is not a privilege, but a tool for societal upliftment.

In doing so, we not only secure our future but also ensure that the spirit of enterprise thrives, propelling our nation toward greater heights of prosperity and progress.

(Praveen Chandhok is former President, SJA Alumni Association, Dehradun)