Gov inaugurates 20th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament in Nainital

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 30 May: The 20th Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament, organised by the Raj Bhawan Golf Club, Nainital, was inaugurated today by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) with a ceremonial tee-off. The prestigious three-day tournament is witnessing a record participation of 177 golfers from across the country this year.

On the first day, 70 golfers competed, including 6 women, 46 in the general category, and 18 junior golfers. On this occasion, the Governor interacted with and encouraged the participants, including Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna Awardee Amit Luthra, and Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Zafar Iqbal, along with school children and other golfers from various parts of the country.

The Governor remarked that the natural beauty of the Raj Bhawan Golf Course is unparalleled, and visiting players would not only enjoy the sport but also the pristine environment and tourist attractions of Uttarakhand. He emphasised the need to promote the course globally, inviting both national and international golfers to experience its serene blend of sport, nature, and spiritual tranquillity.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the tournament, the Governor shared that the participants ranged from 6-year-old children to super veterans aged 80, adding a unique charm and diversity to the event.

He stated that this tournament is not merely a sporting event but serves as a powerful platform for national initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India. The Raj Bhawan Golf Course, he said, is a remarkable confluence of natural beauty, spirituality, and sport. The Governor also noted that over 160 bird species were recently recorded during a bird-watching session on the course, further enhancing its ecological and aesthetic appeal.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Secretary to Governor, Ravinath Raman, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, President of the Uttaranchal Golf Federation Major General Sanjay Puri, ADC to Governor Amit Srivastava, Major Sumit Kumar, Financial Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Golf Captain Col Vivek Bhatt (Retd), along with local administrative officials, sponsors, co-sponsors, and several golf enthusiasts.