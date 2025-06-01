Goa Statehood Day celebrated at Raj Bhawan, Nainital

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 30 May: Goa Statehood Day was celebrated at the Raj Bhawan, here, with simplicity and dignity. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Goan residents currently living in Uttarakhand.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) attended the event and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens of Goa on the occasion of their state’s foundation day. While interacting with the attendees, the Governor appreciated the Government of India’s initiative to celebrate the foundation days of all Indian states across the country, calling it a commendable step towards promoting national unity.

The Governor remarked that Goa is renowned for its pristine beaches, scenic landscapes, and vibrant cultural diversity. Despite being the smallest state in India by area, Goa continues to be a major tourist attraction, celebrated for its adventure water sports and lively festivals.

He further emphasised that initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ help strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation by enhancing mutual understanding of the traditions, practices, and cultures of different states.

Also present on the occasion were Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadauria, Financial Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, along with prominent Goan residents of Uttarakhand including Simon Fernandes, Mark D’Souza, Sushma Margaret D’Souza, and Sony Fernandes.