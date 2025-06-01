Training in ‘Making Bamboo based Handicrafts’ provided by FRI to Umedpur villagers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 May: Extension Division, Forest Research Institute, (FRI) Dehradun conducted a two-week training programme on “Making Bamboo based handicrafts” from 19 to 30 May at village Umedpur, here, as an extension activity of Van Vigyan Kendra in Uttarakhand under the CAMPA-Extension scheme. More than 30 women participants associated with Gangotri Kaushal Vikas evam Utthan Samiti, Ambiwala, participated in the training. Master trainers from Pipalkoti gave hands on training in making of bamboo and ringal based handicrafts. Different items like bamboo and ringal baskets, wall mount flower pots, pen stands, bamboo racks, stools, carry bags, lamp sheds and other decorative items were made during the training. The master training taught the techniques of making these handicrafts to all participants.

The training closed today. At the beginning of the closing programme, Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division, gave a brief account of the training conducted and welcomed Dr Renu Singh, Director, ICFRE-FRI and all the participants. She also invited participants to express their views.

Dr Renu Singh distributed certificates to all the participants and expressed her views on the occasion. The training programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Charan Singh, Scientist-F, Extension Division. All team members of the Extension Division including Rambir Singh, Scientist-E, did commendable work to make the programme successful.