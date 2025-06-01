U’chal Varsity hosts 2-day training on Urban Solar Photovoltaics under Indo-German INSolar Project

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 May: Uttaranchal University successfully organised a two-day training programme on Urban Solar Photovoltaics on 29–30 May under the ongoing INSolar Project, part of the Indo-German Energy Programme, implemented by GIZ in collaboration with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. The project aims to promote innovative solar energy applications across urban landscapes in India. The training programme brought together professionals, startups, and NGO representatives engaged in the solar energy sector. Participants received technical knowledge and practical insights into deploying solar PV systems in urban environments.

The inaugural session on Day 1 was graced by Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, who emphasised the crucial role of solar technologies in transforming India’s urban energy landscape. He highlighted the need for innovative, decentralised, and sustainable energy solutions for future-ready cities. The technical sessions for Day 1 were led by Shatrughan Yadav, Chief Technology Officer (Renewable Energy) at AHAsolar Technologies Ltd. Yadav introduced participants to various aspects of urban solar PV applications, covering rooftop PV design, integration with city infrastructure, and smart monitoring systems.

Day 2 featured expert trainer Kshitiz Vishnoi, also from AHAsolar Technologies, who provided valuable insights into solar energy policies, regulatory frameworks, and practical considerations for scaling urban solar deployment in India. A key highlight of the programme was a technical field visit to the ONGC campus, where participants explored an operational solar PV-powered parking structure, giving them direct exposure to real-world implementation. The training concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, recognising the enthusiastic participation and commitment of all attendees.

The programme was coordinated by Siddharth Swami, Programme Coordinator at the Centre of Excellence for Energy and Eco-sustainability, Uttaranchal University. Other attendees included Prof Rajesh Singh, Director, Division of Research and Innovation; Prof Anita Gehlot; and Dr Ravi Goyal, Assistant Professor at the Centre.

This training aligns with Uttaranchal University’s mission to advance clean energy education, foster industry-academia collaboration, and support India’s solar transition through skill development and capacity building.