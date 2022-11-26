Gov inaugurates seminar on ‘Indian Women – A Truth Based Approach’ at Doon Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said today, “When the culture and civilisation of a country is to be evaluated, it is very important to understand the place given to women in that country, society and that culture. If you want to measure India’s civilisation, culture and history, it is known that India is the only culture in the world that gives the highest place to women. She is respected as Shakti, as Mother, as Vidya, Buddhi, Viveka. Woman is considered a form of God.”

The Governor was speaking while inaugurating a two-day international seminar organised on the topic, ‘Indian Women – A Truth Based Approach’, at Doon University, here, today. He said that this seminar would reveal the true nature of Indian women.

Governor Singh said that the women of Uttarakhand are unique. They are the most powerful members of the family as well as the backbone of the economy. They are also contributing as leaders. He said that he had seen very closely the contribution of women in the form of self-help groups. There is leading participation of daughters in the form of gold medalists in universities or in other areas including the Panchayati Raj system. He emphasised that women power will play an important role in India becoming a developed country in this phase of Amritkal. He congratulated the university for successfully organising the seminar.

On this occasion, the Governor also released the book, ‘Indian Women – A Truth Based Approach’, written by Ujjwala Chakradev, Vice-Chancellor of SNDT Women’s University.

The speakers present on this occasion discussed the capabilities and possibilities of womanhood. During the event, Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, Director General of UCOST Prof Durgesh Pant, Head of Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Shanta Akka, Organising Secretary of Varddhini Nyas Madhuri Marathe, Vice Chancellor of Women’s University, SNDT, Ujjwala Chakradev, Deputy Advisor of NAAC Leena Gahne and other speakers spoke on various topics related to women.