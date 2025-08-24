Gov launches podcast, “Women Empowerment: A Consciousness, A Resolution”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) launched a special podcast today, titled “Women Empowerment: A Consciousness, A Resolution”, at the Raj Bhavan here.

This podcast is dedicated to Women Empowerment, one of the five key missions being run by the Governor. Earlier, he has shared his thoughts through podcasts on subjects like Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Lifestyle. In this special podcast, the Governor reflects on women’s historical context, present-day scenario, as well as his personal experiences and perspectives.

On the occasion of the launch, the Governor said that this initiative is not merely a digital programme, but a pledge to awaken social consciousness and establish women’s dignity and equality in every sphere of life. He emphasised that women’s empowerment is not just about granting rights, but about instilling confidence that society values their ideas, hard work, and abilities. He remarked that, when women become self-reliant, the strength of families, society, and the nation multiplies manifold.

The Governor highlighted that, in Indian culture, women have always been regarded as symbols of strength, creation, and compassion, citing the contributions of Gargi, Maitreyi, Rani Lakshmibai, and Teelu Rauteli. He added that, in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Matrishakti (women power) holds a unique place as the strongest pillar of families. He said that women have always been the backbone of society and the economy, and today, daughters of Uttarakhand are making their mark in education, science, and sports at national and international levels.

The Governor stressed that the vision of a Developed India 2047 will be realised only when half of India’s population—its women—participate equally in the journey. He called for women’s respect to go beyond worship and ideals, and to be reflected in real behaviour and policies. He emphasised the need to ensure that no daughter is deprived of education, healthcare, or opportunities, and that women play a leading role in shaping the nation’s direction.

On this occasion, the podcast host and Vice President of Uttaranchal University, Ankita Joshi, shared her experiences from the podcast. Also present were Joint Director Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, along with students of Uttaranchal University.