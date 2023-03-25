Gov participates in ‘One World TB Summit’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day (World TB Day), today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message to the “One World TB Summit” from Varanasi.

The summit was organised in partnership with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Stop TB.

On this occasion, he launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Panchayat Initiative: A Brief TB Preventive Treatment (TPTP). The Prime Minister encouraged the selected States/Centres for making significant progress towards the elimination of TB.

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) also participated in the event online. He said that, at the call of the Prime Minister to eradicate TB, with the help of public participation, a pledge will have to be taken to help people get rid of TB by participating in this campaign. People needed to cooperate in the treatment and nutrition of every TB patient by being a constant friend so that the state can become TB free. Along with the common people of the state, people’s representatives, non-governmental organisations, social activists, etc., were invited to become friends to help TB.

Also present with him on this occasion were Secretary, Health, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Swati S Bhadoria, and officials of the Health Department.