Gov releases book, ‘Yoga & Meditation: The Pathless Path’, by Dr Ramesh Singh Pal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday released ‘Yoga & Meditation: The Pathless Path’, a book co-authored by Dr Ramesh Singh Pal, Senior Scientist and writer at ICAR–Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (VPKAS), Almora, and Dr Asha Tiwari, Associate Professor, Bharati College, University of Delhi, at the Lok Bhawan, here. Congratulating the authors, the Governor said that yoga and meditation have always been integral to India’s Sanatan tradition and have assumed even greater significance in today’s increasingly stressful social environment. He said Uttarakhand has traditionally been regarded as Devbhoomi and, in keeping with the vision of the Prime Minister, the state is moving towards strengthening its identity as a leading destination for yoga, spirituality and wellness.

Padma Shri awardee and renowned mountaineer Santosh Yadav, who was present at the book release, appreciated Dr Pal’s efforts to present the deeper dimensions of yoga and meditation rooted in Sanatan philosophy in a simple and accessible manner. She described his contribution through books on spirituality and self-transformation as highly commendable and said such efforts can help make India’s spiritual wisdom accessible to a wider section of society.

‘Yoga & Meditation: The Pathless Path’ is Dr Pal’s seventh book. It explores various dimensions of yoga and meditation, including their philosophical foundations, inner practices and spiritual significance. The book presents yoga and meditation not merely as physical or mental disciplines, but as pathways towards deeper self-awareness, inner transformation and spiritual awakening.

Dr Pal has authored books on self-help, spirituality, Sanatan philosophy and human consciousness. His works have been included in the Parliament Library of India and in the libraries of universities and other prestigious institutions. He has also been nominated as an expert from India for the UNESCO Inclusive Policy Lab.

The book release ceremony was attended by Additional Secretary to the Governor Reena Joshi, ADC to the Governor Amit Shrivastava, along with dignitaries from various fields, students and other guests.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Pal thanked the Governor for releasing the book and Santosh Yadav for her encouraging words and appreciation. He also expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries, colleagues, students and well-wishers who attended the occasion.

The release has been warmly received in Almora, with the Director and staff of ICAR–VPKAS, along with the Mayor of Almora, extending their congratulations and best wishes to Dr Ramesh Singh Pal on the publication of his seventh book.