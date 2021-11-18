Gov urges youth to be environment warriors

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) said today that, in the challenging times of climate change and global warming, the whole world should take inspiration from Uttarakhand’s Chipko movement and the role of hill women. The eco-friendly culture and traditions of Devbhoomi are an example for the whole world. He suggested that community based management would have to be promoted to increase the area of forest land. Mechanisms have to be prepared for the protection of water and forests. If people do not become aware in time, then everyone would have to collectively suffer the consequences.

In this context, he highlighted that Uttarakhand is providing important environmental services to the country.

Governor Singh was addressing the International Water Security and Climate Change Conference 2021 organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, through video conferencing on Wednesday.

He said that there is need for concrete plans to revive the water sources and lakes of the Himalayas. The youth should play the role of environment warriors. Tree plantation and water conservation would have to be made a mass campaign. Students should be encouraged to study and research environmental subjects. He emphasised there is no short term solution to climate change, water crisis and environmental crisis. Collective participation of government, administration, social and non-governmental organisations, environmentalists, scientists, local people and individual efforts are necessary in this direction. He added that maintaining the water quality of rivers has also become a big challenge. Water management infrastructure needed to be developed.

He also expressed concern over the ill-effects of global warming on Himalayan glaciers. The time has come for serious efforts for the protection of Himalayan glaciers and the mountain ecosystem. Continuous monitoring of the ecosystem’s health is essential. Balanced urbanisation is very important.

The three-day “International Water Security and Climate Change Conference 2021” was organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti from 15 to 17 November 2021. GCTC Chairman Dr AB Pandya, former Foreign Secretary Dr Kanwal Sibal, former Defence Secretary Dr Shekhar Dutt, eminent environmental experts and officials participated in the conference.