Governor launches ‘Mukt Gyan Kosh’ for students in remote areas

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Tuesday launched ‘Mukt Gyan Kosh’ at the Lok Bhavan. It is a digital educational platform developed by Uttarakhand Open University, Haldwani.

On the occasion, the Governor congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof Naveen Chandra Lohani and the entire university team for this important initiative. He said that Mukt Gyan Kosh is not merely a digital platform but an important step towards making knowledge a source of social empowerment and nation-building.

The platform has been developed to provide students, teachers and researchers with useful study and research material at a single location. Along with the university’s e-books and other academic resources, it also provides access to material from reliable educational sources in India and abroad.

The repository includes study material, faculty research work, research papers, research data, theses and other knowledge resources related to the university. It also enables users to search for open educational resources available across India and the world, making it a comprehensive digital platform for learning, research and accessing new information.

The Governor said that the usefulness of Mukt Gyan Kosh becomes even greater considering Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions. Many students in the state live in mountainous and remote areas. Providing quality educational material digitally to students in villages and homes is therefore an important step towards ensuring equal opportunities.

He said, “There may be distances in the mountains, but there should be no distance in access to knowledge.”

The Governor further said that greater access to knowledge would expand opportunities, and opportunities would provide talented individuals with avenues for growth. The development of such talent would give fresh momentum to Uttarakhand’s development journey.

He added that a developed India would be built by knowledgeable, skilled, responsible and people of strong character. Every investment in education is an investment in the future of the nation, and knowledge not only strengthens the confidence of young people but also accelerates the country’s development.

Additional Secretary to the Governor Reena Joshi, Uttarakhand Open University Vice-Chancellor Prof Naveen Chandra Lohani, Registrar Khemraj Bhatt, Director, School of Computer Science and IT, Prof Jitendra Pandey, Director, School of Vocational Studies, Prof Ashutosh Kumar Bhatt, and Director, School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Prof Rakesh Rayal, among others, were present on the occasion.