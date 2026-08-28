CM directs effective plan to repair roads after monsoon

Cabinet reviews road repair strategy across U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Aug: During the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today, extensive discussions were held on the condition of roads across the state and measures for their repair. The meeting discussed in detail strengthening the road infrastructure in the municipal corporations, municipal councils and the nagar panchayat areas as well as in rural areas.

The CM directed that the Public Works Department (PWD) and the agencies under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) should prepare an effective plan to repair roads under their jurisdiction. The cabinet also deliberated on providing state funds for the repair of existing PMGSY roads whose maintenance period has expired and which are not being regularly maintained.

Dhami emphasised that the road improvement works must begin simultaneously across the state on a war footing immediately after the monsoon. He directed the departments to complete tender processes in advance so that construction and repair work can commence without delay once the rains end.

The meeting also discussed providing necessary funds to local bodies for improving the condition of roads in urban areas. The CM said that the municipal corporations, municipal councils and the nagar panchayats should be equipped with adequate resources to ensure that urban roads are repaired on priority. He also announced that, from October, he will undertake road tours of different regions of the state to personally review the condition of roads. He directed the departments to prepare a concrete action plan in coordination with each other and execute it within fixed timelines. He stressed that coordinated efforts by all the related departments are essential to make roads in both urban and rural areas better and more convenient for the public.