Govt steps up crackdown on adulterators, hoarders ahead of festive season

Dehradun, Aug 25 (IANS): The Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday intensified its crackdown on food adulterators and hoarders ahead of the upcoming festive season, launching an extensive inspection and enforcement campaign across the state.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s instructions, authorities have been directed to conduct a special weeklong campaign in all districts. Divisional Commissioners have been made responsible for monitoring the drive and ensuring strict action against those involved in food adulteration, hoarding and other violations.

Raids, inspections and sampling of food establishments are being carried out across Uttarakhand. Officials have also been directed to destroy expired, spoiled and substandard food items on the spot. Notices are being issued to erring shopkeepers, while court cases have been initiated in several instances.

The authorities are also keeping a close watch on the hoarding of essential commodities, particularly sugar, as well as the commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders.

In Dehradun, 11 food samples were collected on Monday. Since August 1, officials have inspected 70 establishments in the district and collected 48 samples for testing. In Haridwar, 47 establishments were inspected and 27 samples collected.

Similar action has been reported from other districts. In Nainital, 10 shops were inspected and six samples collected, while 10 kg of substandard sweets were destroyed. Ten samples were collected in Pauri, three in Bageshwar, two each in Almora and Pithoragarh, six in Tehri and four in Uttarkashi. In Champawat, 21 locations were inspected, and 10 samples were sent to laboratories for examination.

The intensified drive comes ahead of a series of major festivals, including Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Navratri and Diwali, when the demand for sweets, dairy products and other food items increases significantly.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) enforces a zero-tolerance nationwide framework alongside state authorities to curb food adulteration through strict inspections, mobile testing labs, and heavy legal penalties.

The FSSAI prioritises audits and random sampling via a Risk-Based Inspection System (RBIS) targeting high-risk categories like dairy, spices, and edible oils.

Over 305 Mobile Food Testing Laboratories (MFTLs), known as Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), operate across states and union territories for instant on-site screening.

Regulatory crackdowns have led to tens of thousands of penalties, license cancellations, and criminal convictions for offenders distributing toxic substitutes or synthetic products. Proposed rules even feature fines up to Rs 10 lakh and life imprisonment for severe violations.