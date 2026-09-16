Governor’s completion of 5 years in U’khand celebrated at Lok Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said that the five years he has spent in Uttarakhand have been among the most important and emotional journeys of his life. During his four decades of service in the Army, he never had the opportunity to stay at one place for more than three years, but in Devbhoomi, five years passed before he even realised it. He said that the occasion was not merely a celebration of the achievements of his tenure, but also an opportunity to express gratitude to all those who came together as a family and a team and helped take this journey forward.

At a programme organised at Lok Bhavan to mark the completion of five years of his tenure, the Governor described the occasion as an extremely personal and emotional moment. He expressed his gratitude to the Lok Bhavan family, universities, academicians, youth, women and the people of the state, saying that their cooperation and participation had made this journey meaningful.

On the occasion, the Governor felicitated officers and employees of Lok Bhavan for their outstanding work. He said that every person working here had discharged their responsibilities with utmost dedication and a sense of belonging. He emphasised that the success of any institution depends on the contribution of each of its members. Encouraging the award recipients, the Governor said that the honour was not theirs alone, but a recognition of the hard work of the entire Lok Bhavan family.

The Governor also released “Atma Ke Swar-05”, published by the Lok Bhavan Information Complex. The book is a compilation of speeches delivered by the Governor on various occasions and at different programmes. On the occasion, three books published by Uttarakhand Open University were also released: “21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities”, “Viksit Bharat@2047 – Advancing Towards a Self-Reliant, Inclusive and Sustainable Nation”, and “Viksit Uttarakhand: Governor’s Five Dreams and Vision”.

An app titled “Garh Samvad”, developed by Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, was also launched during the programme. Garh Samvad is an AI-based digital language communication platform for the Garhwali language. Its objective is not merely to translate the language, but to connect Garhwali with the digital world and take the local language, culture and folk heritage to the younger generation.

Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman delivered the welcome address and expressed gratitude to the Governor on behalf of Lok Bhavan for his guidance. A short film highlighting the Governor’s five-year tenure and his various initiatives was also screened. A cultural performance by girl students captivated the audience.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated Main Entrance Gate No. 3 of Lok Bhavan. Based on Uttarakhand’s traditional hill architecture, the grand entrance reflects the state’s rich cultural heritage and architectural traditions. Its grandeur and appeal further enhance the dignity of Lok Bhavan. The Governor appreciated the officers, personnel and workers of the Public Works Department associated with the construction and said that completing such a magnificent and attractive entrance gate within a limited period was commendable. He praised the efforts of everyone who contributed to its construction.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Kaushal Kishore Shukla, Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, Financial Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Vice-Chancellors and chairpersons of various universities, along with officers and employees of Lok Bhavan, were present on the occasion.