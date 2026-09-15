Waqf properties under illegal occupation of Muslims: Shadab Shams

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, Shadab Shams has alleged widespread encroachment on Waqf properties and graveyards across the state, including Dehradun.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, today, Shams claimed that in Azadnagar Colony near Sahastradhara crossing, hundreds of people have occupied graveyard land and most of them have come from Bijnor. He also shared that almost every encroacher of the graveyard and other Waqf properties in the state in general and in Dehradun in particular is a Muslim from other states, particularly from UP.

He also claimed that it is ironic that almost all the encroachers are the Muslims and added that repeated notices are being issued to them by the state’s Waqf Board, but the land at present is under encroachment. He also shared that a special drive will soon be launched across the state to remove such encroachments and that as part of this campaign, notices are already being served continuously to the encroachers

Shams further alleged that previous governments had allowed these encroachments to flourish under their political patronage. He said that due to appeasement politics, no action was ever taken against the encroachers for years. He also shared that many Congress leaders, including the Muzaffarnagar MP, are among those who have been served notices by the Waqf Board regarding encroachments. He observed that the situation in graveyards has become so dire that when one body is buried, another’s remains are exposed.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Shams lamented that he has been accused of not being a true Muslim, whenever he has initiated action against such encroachments and has also faced allegations of being unjust. He also claimed that the local Muslims from the state are the biggest losers as a result of encroachments on Waqf properties. In case such encroachments are encouraged, the local Muslims may not even be left with enough land even to bury their dead. He criticised Congress for pursuing appeasement politics and warned that such lawlessness cannot be tolerated.

Shams added that the Waqf Board is coordinating with the district administrations in Haridwar and Dehradun to remove encroachments. He said that, in the eyes of the Waqf Board, the district magistrates are also its deputy commissioners for this purpose and action is being taken through the administration. He also appealed to the illegal occupants to vacate the land respectfully, warning that otherwise strict measures will follow.

Shams maintained that, under the new law, the poor and the needy Muslims have fresh hope of receiving their rightful share from Waqf properties. He also praised the Dhami government for its tough stance against encroachments and declared that the countdown has begun for those occupying Waqf land illegally.