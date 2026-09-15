Monsoon intensifies again before withdrawal, heavy rain predicted in U’khand

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Sep: The monsoon activity has intensified once again in Uttarakhand before its withdrawal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains at several places across the state during the next two to three days. Several districts are likely to witness spells of heavy to intense rain, prompting a yellow alert in vulnerable areas.

Director, Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre, CS Tomar stated that there will be heavy rain at several places in Uttarakhand in the coming days. Rainfall is likely to affect most parts of the state.

According to rainfall data available till this afternoon, Uttarakhand has so far received five per cent more rainfall than normal during the current monsoon season. However, the distribution of rainfall across the state has been highly uneven. Bageshwar has received 166 per cent more rainfall than normal, while Pauri has recorded 44 per cent less than the normal rainfall during the season.

Although the intensity of the monsoon has gradually started declining with its expected withdrawal approaching, weather conditions are once again showing signs of a change. The IMD has forecast rain at several places across Uttarakhand during the next two to three days and warned of heavy rain at isolated places in several districts.

According to the forecast, Dehradun, Haridwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital are likely to receive heavy rain at several places during the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued in view of the possibility of intense rainfall. In the hill districts, heavy rain could increase the risk of landslides, road blockages and a rise in water levels in rivers, streams and seasonal rivulets.

Rainfall has also been recorded across several parts of the state during the past 24 hours.

The average rainfall across Uttarakhand during the past 24 hours was 9.1 mm against the normal average of 6.3 mm, indicating that rainfall at the state level was around 45 per cent above normal.

The seasonal rainfall figures for the period from 1 June till today also point towards a considerable variation in rainfall across different districts this season. Uttarakhand has received 1,146.5 mm of rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 1,096.5 mm. The state’s cumulative rainfall is therefore five per cent above normal.

The fresh weather warning for the next two to three days has raised the possibility of renewed challenges from the hills to the plains. Apart from the hill districts, areas in the plains such as Dehradun and Haridwar may also witness spells of heavy rain. The yellow alert issued for several districts calls for increased local-level preparedness, particularly in areas that are vulnerable to waterlogging, landslides and disruption of road connectivity.

In the hill areas, already weakened roads, landslide-prone stretches and swollen seasonal streams could create difficulties if the rainfall intensifies. The second phase of the Char Dham Yatra is also set to begin, making weather conditions along the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri routes particularly important for pilgrims and tourists. Heavy rainfall could affect both road connectivity and air services to the pilgrimage destinations.

The 166 per cent excess rainfall recorded in Bageshwar indicates an exceptionally wet season in the district, while the 44 per cent deficit in Pauri presents a different concern. The challenge for the state, therefore, is not merely the total quantity of rainfall but also its uneven distribution in terms of location and timing.

The next two to three days are likely to be particularly important as the monsoon approaches its withdrawal phase. If the fresh spell intensifies, the possibility of landslides and road blockages in the hill districts may increase.