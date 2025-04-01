Govt approves setting up of Women’s Sports College in Champawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Mar: The state government has issued an official order for the construction of Uttarakhand’s first Women’s Sports College in Lohaghat, Champawat. Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced the establishment of this college during an event.

Following the release of the government order, Sports Minister Rekha Arya stated that this initiative is a special gift from the state government to young female athletes across the state on the first day of the Hindu New Year and the beginning of Navratri. She emphasised that, once the college becomes operational, it will help girls in the state excel, both, academically and in sports. Equipped with modern sports science technologies, this institution will undoubtedly enhance the performance of female athletes at the national and international levels, allowing them to contribute to making Devbhoomi a land of sporting excellence.

The Sports Minister highlighted that, after the successful hosting of the 38th National Games, this marks another significant step by the government to promote sports. She noted that, while a considerable number of female athletes from Uttarakhand won medals in the National Games, there was no dedicated government institution in the state to professionally train and develop female athletes. The establishment of the Girls’ Sports College in Champawat will fill this gap.

Rekha Arya expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for issuing the government order and extended her best wishes to female athletes across the state.