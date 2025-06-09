Govt committed to preservation & promotion of literature and culture: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Saturday that the government is fully committed to the preservation and promotion of literature and culture. He said that the state has initiated the “Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman” to honour distinguished literary figures. In addition, financial assistance is being provided to writers under the ‘Financial Assistance Scheme for Publication of Books in Various Languages’.

The Chief Minister further announced that eminent writers from the state will be honoured with the “Sahitya Bhushan” and “Lifetime Achievement” awards, each carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. He emphasised the government’s efforts to inspire the younger generation towards literature by organising various competitions and cultural programmes. “These initiatives aim to connect the youth with our rich literary and cultural heritage and encourage them to contribute to its preservation and growth,” he said.

Dhami was addressing a gathering at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Garhi Cantt, on Saturday evening.

Welcoming renowned poet Dr Kumar Vishwas and other participating poets at the event, Chief Minister Dhami said, “Poets are not merely creators of words, but also thinkers, guides, and sources of inspiration for society. Their poetry serves as a mirror, reflecting societal truths. In times of turmoil, it is often the poet’s pen that illuminates the path and strives to bring about positive change.”

He added that India’s freedom struggle also gained momentum when poets and writers inspired the masses through their powerful compositions. “Our sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has for centuries been a vibrant hub of creativity and thought. From Ayodhya Singh Upadhyay ‘Hariaudh’ to Sumitranandan Pant, from Girda to Nagarjun — the verses born in the valleys of Uttarakhand continue to echo through time. Here, the towering Himalayan peaks give rise to lofty ideas, and the rhythmic flow of rivers hides the cadence of poetic meter.”

On this occasion, Tula’s Group Chairman Sunil Jain was present amongst others. Bharat Kukreti organised the event.