Cabinet Minister Joshi inaugurates Tin Shed costing Rs 30 lakh at Bhagdarikhal Inter College

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Jun: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today formally inaugurated a newly constructed tin shed at Bhagdarikhal Inter College, located in the Raipur development block, part of his Mussoorie Assembly constituency. This tin shed has been constructed with financial assistance from ONGC at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh.

On this occasion, Minister Joshi congratulated the local residents and said that the state government is committed to continuous development in the field of education. He added that the facility will not only benefit students but will also serve as a useful space for various social, cultural, and family events in the rural region, thereby strengthening community engagement.

Praising the quality of construction, the Minister stated that the new infrastructure will offer protection to students during adverse weather conditions and facilitate the smooth holding of educational and cultural activities at the institution.

Among those present at the event were District Panchayat Member Veer Singh Chauhan, Anuj Kaushal, Manjeet Rawat, Village Pradhan Deepak Bhatt, Naresh Nautiyal, Balam Singh, Sundar Singh Payal, Ghanshyam Negi, Amardev Bhatt, Sanjay Kotwal, Dinesh Kumar, Roshan Lal Dabral, Vijayram Nautiyal, Babita Rawat, and several others.