BJP leader Ravindra Jugran raises concern over EC Road being turned into ‘dumping zone’

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 8 Jun: Senior BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has expressed concern over the neglect and misuse of East Canal Road, which has held the status of a VVIP route since the British era and continues to be one even today. He noted that, for nearly 150 years, all top dignitaries, officials, and VVIPs have used East Canal Road to travel via Rajpur Road and Cantt Road to the Circuit House.

Jugran pointed out that although the beautification of East Canal Road was undertaken around two years ago, the situation has now deteriorated over the past two months, as the road has been turned into a dumping zone for trees and debris fallen during storms. “This is not only undermining the purpose of the beautification effort but is also a disrespect to the historic and civic value of the road,” he said.

He strongly criticised the department responsible for the maintenance of East Canal Road, stating that it appears to be in a Kumbhakarna-like slumber, ignoring its duties. “It is extremely unfortunate that such an important and prestigious road is being treated with such apathy,” he added.

Ravindra Jugran announced that he will be meeting the District Magistrate of Dehradun on Monday to raise this issue formally and demand immediate action.