Tourists flock to Mussoorie, city buzzes with activity

By Sunil Sonker

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 8 Jun: Mussoorie has once again emerged as the first choice of tourists during the summer holidays. Thousands of tourists from across the country are visiting the Queen of the Hills. The local markets have come alive, and the tourism industry is buzzing again. This season has brought new hope for the tourism industry which has been affected since Covid-19.

The owners of hotels, restaurants, taxi services and local shopkeepers are delighted. Hotels in Mussoorie are almost fully booked and the homestay culture is also getting a boost. Local resident Sudhir Panwar, who has been a tour guide for the last 20 years, said, “I have seen so many tourists after a long time. This is giving a big support to the livelihood of the people here.”

The markets in areas like Mall Road, Camel’s Back Road and Lal Tibba are well decorated. Shopkeepers are now taking special training to provide better service to tourists and digital payments are also being promoted at many places. Local businessman Darshan Rawat said, “We have brought out a new range of local handicrafts and organic products, which tourists are liking very much.”

In view of the crowd, the administration has strengthened traffic control, parking arrangements and cleanliness campaigns. Tourist helpline numbers have been activated and ‘cleanliness awareness’ posters have been put up at various places. CO, Mussoorie, Manoj Aswal said that their aim is that tourists return with a pleasant experience. For this, all facilities are being improved. This time many hotel and homestay operators have started promoting green tourism. Efforts are being made to maintain environmental balance through efforts like plastic free zones, rainwater harvesting, and solar energy.