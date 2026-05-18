Govt committed to welfare of OBC communities in U’khand: Dhami

OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee calls on CM in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 16 May: A delegation of the OBC Welfare Parliamentary Committee called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM’s official residence here on Saturday. During the interaction, CM Dhami commented that the committee plays a vital role in advancing social justice and inclusive development. He emphasised that Uttarakhand has a legal and institutional framework in place for OBC welfare and through various policy reviews, feedbacks and follow-up mechanisms, the benefits of various schemes are being extended to every OBC family. The CM also noted that nearly 90 caste and sub-caste communities are listed under the OBC category in the state and he claimed that the government is working with commitment towards their development. He added that the state policies and budgets are prepared with the welfare of the poor, deprived and the weaker sections in mind and that the social security schemes such as old-age pension, widow pension and disability pension are being effectively delivered to those in need.

Those part of the delegation that called on the CM included Committee Chairman and MP Ganesh Singh along with MPs Vijay Baghel, Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi (Sakshi Maharaj), Vidyut Baran Mahato, Rodmal Nagar, Ramashankar Vidyarthi Rajbhar, Ashok Kumar Yadav, Girdhari Yadav, Mastan Rao Yadav Bida, Rajendra Gehlot, Shubhashish Khuntia, Mayank Kumar Nayak and Bhim Singh. Also present on the occasion were Joint Secretary of Lok Sabha Atul Anand, Deputy Secretary of Lok Sabha Puneet Bhatia, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Manmohan Mainali, Zonal Manager of PNB Anupam and other officials.