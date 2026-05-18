No Vehicle Day: DG Information Banshidhar Tiwari cycles to office

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 16 May: The State Information Department observed ‘No Vehicle Day’ on Saturday to promote energy conservation and environmental protection. Acting on Government directives, the officers and the employees of Information Directorate reached the office by public transport, electric vehicles, on bicycles or on foot, thereby contributing to the initiative.

Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari himself arrived at the Directorate on a bicycle, while the Additional Director came by public transport. Other officials and staff also used electric scooters, bicycles and public transport, ensuring the success of the campaign.

On this occasion, Tiwari observed that small efforts, when undertaken collectively, play a crucial role in bringing about significant positive change. He added that the department will continue to carry forward this initiative in the days to come.