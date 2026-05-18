Manav Utthan Seva Samiti secures Char Dham pilgrims with Rs 10 crore accident insurance

Satpal Maharaj hands over cheques of insurance to CM

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 16 May: In view of the safety of lakhs of devotees during the Char Dham Yatra, the Manav Utthan Seva Samiti has once again arranged a collective accident insurance cover worth Rs 10 crore this year, a move seen as a major relief particularly for pilgrims visiting high-altitude shrines such as Kedarnath where health risks are greater. The Char Dham Yatra attracts devotees from across India and abroad every year to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, which are not only centres of faith but also challenging journeys due to difficult terrain and high altitude. To ensure safety and provide relief in case of any disaster, the Samiti has facilitated this insurance scheme. In this regard, a premium cheque of Rs 3,67,995 was handed over by Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking on this occasion, Maharaj said that the Char Dham Yatra is the biggest centre of religious tourism in Uttarakhand and the Samiti has been providing insurance facilities for several years to safeguard pilgrims. This year too, through United India Insurance Company Limited and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, insurance worth Rs 10 crore has been arranged, with Rs 2.5 crore cover for each of the four shrines. Under the scheme, in case of stampede, natural disaster, divine risk or terrorism within temple premises, each affected devotee will receive Rs 1 lakh as immediate assistance. The arrangement aims to provide timely relief to families in case of unforeseen incidents, a measure that has been in place in previous years as well.

The Kedarnath Yatra is considered physically demanding due to its altitude of nearly 11,755 feet, long trekking routes, low oxygen levels, sudden weather changes and cold conditions. Every year many pilgrims face health issues such as breathing difficulties, high blood pressure, heart attacks, oxygen deficiency and fatigue, with elderly and already ill devotees being particularly vulnerable. Experts advise health check-ups before undertaking the pilgrimage and caution those with heart disease, asthma or hypertension against travelling without medical consultation. The government has been raising awareness about mandatory registration, medical certificates and health precautions.

Maharaj appealed to the pilgrims to undergo health tests before embarking on the journey. He said that medical facilities along the route have been strengthened but personal precautions remain essential. Devotees should carry necessary medicines, first aid kits and documents, and follow administrative instructions especially when weather conditions change suddenly. Senior journalist Kuldeep Negi observed that accident insurance provides not only financial assistance but also psychological reassurance to pilgrims and their families, offering immediate support in case of mishaps. Uttarakhand government claims to have taken several steps to strengthen health services during the Yatra, including setting up health centres, deploying doctors, ambulances and helicopter services along the routes. Religious institutions and social organisations are also contributing to safety measures, with the insurance scheme seen as an additional protective cover for pilgrims. On this occasion, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi and BJP youth leader Suyash Rawat were also present.